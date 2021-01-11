SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Receives €9.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.65 ($11.35).

Several analysts have commented on SFQ shares. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

SFQ traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting €11.14 ($13.11). 79,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.81 and a 200-day moving average of €7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.76 million and a PE ratio of 742.67. SAF-Holland SE has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of €11.52 ($13.55).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

