Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

