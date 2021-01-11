RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 565,491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62,594 shares during the period.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

