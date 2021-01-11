RVW Wealth LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $199.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

