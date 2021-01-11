RVW Wealth LLC Has $12 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 268,564 shares during the last quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

