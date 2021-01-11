RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021 // Comments off

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barron’s 400 ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barron’s 400 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. Barron’s 400 ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $52.41.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barron`s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Barron's 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barron's 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.