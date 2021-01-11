RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barron’s 400 ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barron’s 400 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. Barron’s 400 ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $52.41.

