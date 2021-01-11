RVW Wealth LLC Buys 59,463 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.