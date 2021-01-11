RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDO. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

