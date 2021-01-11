RPM International (RPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RPM International (NYSE: RPM):

1/9/2021 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2021 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

1/7/2021 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPM reported solid results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Its top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved from the year-ago period. The uptrend was mainly driven by a strategically balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end (as of now, 25 plants have been closed out of 31 planned). It has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in North America. Also, acquisitions, favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories added to the bliss. However, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern. RPM's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

12/14/2020 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,120. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

