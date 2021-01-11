Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

