Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

GMVHF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Entain has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

