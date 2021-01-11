Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of VNE opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

