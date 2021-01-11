Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Trading Down 22.1%

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares were down 22.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 886,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,190,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Get Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) alerts:

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.