Rotten Achieves Market Cap of $224,309.65 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $224,309.65 and approximately $4,582.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 51,070,396 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

