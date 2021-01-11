Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) CEO Sells $1,037,244.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

