Robert W. Baird Lowers Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $244,040,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 230,393 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

