Robert W. Baird Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $368.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $420.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $336.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.99 and a 200-day moving average of $373.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

