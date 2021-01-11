Robert W. Baird Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $368.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $420.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.00.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $336.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.99 and a 200-day moving average of $373.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.