Robert W. Baird Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

