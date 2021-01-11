Richard J. Rothberg Sells 88,734 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $6,655,937.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,790,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DELL opened at $77.22 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
See Also: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.