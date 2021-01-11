Richard J. Rothberg Sells 88,734 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $6,655,937.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,790,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DELL opened at $77.22 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

