Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.08

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 76161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 179.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rexnord by 17.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.