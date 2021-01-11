Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RAACU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 18th. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:RAACU opened at $10.74 on Monday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

