Reviewing RLI (NYSE:RLI) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get RLI alerts:

This table compares RLI and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.00 billion 4.77 $191.64 million $2.57 41.35 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 2.94 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 12.70% 12.03% 3.39% FG Financial Group N/A -51.10% -33.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RLI and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLI presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

RLI beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. FG Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.