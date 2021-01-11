Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Volatility & Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Textmunication Holdgings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 0.95 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -3.88 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 3.02 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspired Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Textmunication Holdgings on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

