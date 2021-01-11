Reviewing CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CyrusOne and CatchMark Timber Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.51 $41.40 million $3.63 19.11 CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 4.33 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -4.62

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47% CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CyrusOne and CatchMark Timber Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 5 11 0 2.69 CatchMark Timber Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

CyrusOne currently has a consensus target price of $82.44, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CyrusOne beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

