Reviewing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Callon Petroleum and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 6 11 2 0 1.79 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential downside of 54.03%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and FEC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.88 $67.93 million $7.60 1.95 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% FEC Resources N/A -11.00% -9.95%

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract (SC) 72 located in offshore West Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the SC 14A Nido, SC 14B Matinloc, and SC 14B-1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; 9.10% in SC14C-2; 5.56% and 8.18% in SC 6A Octon and SC 6B Bonita located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 100% interest in the SC 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago, as well as 2.27% interest in SC14C-1 Galoc. The company was formerly known as Forum Energy Corporation and changed its name to FEC Resources Inc. in May 2005. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.