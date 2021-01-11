Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) COO Sells $719,072.10 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $719,072.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33.

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

