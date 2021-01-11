Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LW stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 100,015 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

