Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avery Dennison (AVY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Avery Dennison had its “buy” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

1/7/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

1/7/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at S&P Equity Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

1/5/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

12/24/2020 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. Along with its restructuring efforts, the company has been cutting costs to negate the impact of weak demand in some businesses amid the pandemic. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $60-$70 million during 2020 and targets net temporary savings of $150 million for the year. Morover, its strong liquidity position will help it navigate through these troubled times. The company is also poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

12/9/2020 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $163.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,304.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

