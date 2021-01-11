Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REPL. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,395 shares of company stock worth $22,150,938. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

