RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $199.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $194.00.

RNR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

RNR opened at $166.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

