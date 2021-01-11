Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE RGS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 11,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,620. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $300.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Regis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Regis by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 593,572 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 549,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

