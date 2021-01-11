Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

