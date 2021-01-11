Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

