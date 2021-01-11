Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/1/2021 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $125.00.

12/21/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $130.00.

12/18/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/14/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/24/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on sales-building initiatives and technology-driven moves. These included simplifying kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling, operational excellence to improve guest experience, developing new core menu items, allowing customization and making smarter promotional investments. Also, the company stated that it has enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the coronavirus related woes persist. Due to the social distancing protocol, traffic in second-quarter fiscal 2020 is likely to remain dismal.”

11/23/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

11/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $102.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $99.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DRI opened at $124.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

