Rebased Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Rebased has a total market cap of $175,879.79 and $629.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rebased token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00113569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.03 or 0.88288346 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.