Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.4% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,340. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

