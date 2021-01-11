RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $185.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

