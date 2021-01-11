Raymond James Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $40.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 79.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 1,073,384 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $20,627,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 334,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 216,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

