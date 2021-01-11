Raymond James Raises Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $40.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

MAXN opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

