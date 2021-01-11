Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Raven Industries comprises 4.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Raven Industries were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. 10,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

