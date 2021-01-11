Rarible Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.69 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

