Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RANJY. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Randstad has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

