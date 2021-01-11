RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $20.22 on Monday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,625.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.