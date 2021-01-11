R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.12, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

