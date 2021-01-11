Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $8.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quidel in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $198.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.94. Quidel has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

