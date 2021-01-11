Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Quanex Building Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:NX opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $833.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $592,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $556,776.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,778 shares of company stock worth $5,023,404. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.