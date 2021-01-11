Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson Sells 22,200 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $556,776.00.

George Laverne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19.

On Tuesday, November 10th, George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $833.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

