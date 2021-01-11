QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.27

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 213676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$20.12 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.