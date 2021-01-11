QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,954.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

