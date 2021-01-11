Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Increased by Analyst

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TM. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

